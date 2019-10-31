wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyson Fury Comments on WWE Future, Video of Fury’s Crown Jewel Entrance, AJ Styles Reacts to Win
– Tyson Fury appeared in a video following his win over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel and addressed his future with the company. You can see the video below, in which he says his experience was “absolutely fantastic” and puts over Strowman’s toughness. When asked if we’ll see more of Fury in WWE, he said he has his boxing match against Deontay Wilder in February “and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
– WWE alo posted video of Fury’s entrance for the match, which you can see below:
– AJ Styles posted to Twitter following both his win and the Good Brothers’ at the PPV:
Best wasn’t good enough. I already knew @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE were the best tag team in the world. Tonight made it “official.”
And now you ALL know who the best champion in @WWE is. https://t.co/c3sxNkhhMa
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 31, 2019
