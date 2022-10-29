wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyson Fury Releasing ‘Sweet Caroline’ Single, Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio Visit Williams Racing, AJ Styles on NASCAR’s Stacking Pennies

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Undefeated boxing champion and previous WWE special attraction Tyson Fury is releasing his rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” which is now available to pre-order. You can check out a preview clip:

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio visited Williams Racing this week:

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles was a guest on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie for NASCAR this week:

