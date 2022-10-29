wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyson Fury Releasing ‘Sweet Caroline’ Single, Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio Visit Williams Racing, AJ Styles on NASCAR’s Stacking Pennies
– Undefeated boxing champion and previous WWE special attraction Tyson Fury is releasing his rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” which is now available to pre-order. You can check out a preview clip:
So good so good!
My new single ‘Sweet Caroline’ is available to pre-order now!
In aid of Men’s Mental Health Charity @TalkClubUK #MentalHealthAwareness
🎵 Pre-order HERE https://t.co/nR5My7kUaJ#TysonFury #Boxing #SweetCaroline#Music pic.twitter.com/vJ1T8dYbRr
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 26, 2022
– WWE Superstar Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio visited Williams Racing this week:
F1NN @WilliamsRacing @alex_albon @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/lc01yv3qdU
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 29, 2022
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles was a guest on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie for NASCAR this week:
