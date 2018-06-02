Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tyson Kidd Comments Three Years After Career Ending Injury, Free Daniel Bryan vs. vs. Naomichi Marufuji Match, Zeda Comments on WWE Release

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tyson Kidd

– Tyson Kidd posted the following photo of he and his wife Natalya, three years after a career-ending neck injury…

– ROH posted the following throwback match, featuring Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. Naomichi Marufuji from ROH A New Level in 2008…

– In the comments section on her Instagram, Zeda commented on her WWE release…

“Thank you for the kind words and yes I will continue to pursue wrestling ?? stay tuned.”

