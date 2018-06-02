WWE News: Tyson Kidd Comments Three Years After Career Ending Injury, Free Daniel Bryan vs. vs. Naomichi Marufuji Match, Zeda Comments on WWE Release

– Tyson Kidd posted the following photo of he and his wife Natalya, three years after a career-ending neck injury…

3 years ago my entire world was halted. I had no clue what the hell the rest of my life would look like. I really enjoy my current role and look forward to many more years contributing to something I love pic.twitter.com/9nRaD8LQBq — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 1, 2018

– ROH posted the following throwback match, featuring Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. Naomichi Marufuji from ROH A New Level in 2008…

– In the comments section on her Instagram, Zeda commented on her WWE release…

“Thank you for the kind words and yes I will continue to pursue wrestling ?? stay tuned.”