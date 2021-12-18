wrestling / News

WWE News: UFC Bantamweight Champ Julianna Peña at SmackDown, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Raw Preview Video

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

– New UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. WWE released a clip of her in the crowd at the event, which you can see below. Julianna Peña won the title last weekend after beating Amanda Nunes in the second round via submission.

– FOX Sports released the latest SmackDown in 3 Minutes video:

– WWE released a new Raw preview video for next week:

