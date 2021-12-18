WWE News: UFC Bantamweight Champ Julianna Peña at SmackDown, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Raw Preview Video

– New UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois. WWE released a clip of her in the crowd at the event, which you can see below. Julianna Peña won the title last weekend after beating Amanda Nunes in the second round via submission.

NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion @VenezuelanVixen was in the house for #SmackDown in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/lFFLbrl32m — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021

