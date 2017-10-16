WWE News: UK Star Teases Matches With The Shield, Miz Explains Why Fans Should Cheer Him at TLC

– WWE UK star Trent Seven teased Shield vs. British Strong Style matches during the UK tour. Seven posted to Twitter, tagging fellow BSS members Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for possible matches with the Shield:

The Shield have reformed for the UK tour…. Hmmm @PeteDunneYxB @Tyler_Bate We should have a word probably #britishstrongstyle @WWEUK — Trent Seven (@trentseven) October 16, 2017

– WWE posted the following video with The Miz explaining why fans shouldn’t cheer the Shield at TLC, and should instead be him, Braun Strowman and The Bar. Miz said that he elevates Superstars around him, which makes their team the logical choice for fans to support: