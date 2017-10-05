WWE News: Poll on Owens vs. McMahon at Hell in a Cell, UK Stars Set For PROGRESS Chapter 56

– WWE.com asked fans which competitor between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon they would be scared to step inside Hell in a Cell with. The results are, as of this writing:

52%- Shane McMahon

48%- Kevin Owens

– WWE UK stars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are set for PROGRESS Chapter 56. The two will team up once again as British Strong Style to face Jack Sexsmith and “The Product” David Starr, teaming up as “Sexy Starr”: