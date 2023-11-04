wrestling / News
WWE News: The Ultimate Crown Jewel, SmackDown in Three Minutes, La Previa for Crown Jewel
November 4, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE streamed The Ultimate Crown Jewel show earlier:
Ultimate Commissioner Damian Priest moderates a draft among hosts Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide as they pick WWE Superstars from the past and present for the ultimate WWE Crown Jewel matches.
– FOX Sports recapped last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
– La Previa de WWE for Crown Jewel is now available. The guests on today’s show include Seth Rollins, Carlito, Nathalie Mamo, and Jude: