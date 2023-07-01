wrestling / News
WWE News: The Ultimate Money in the Bank 3, La Previa de MITB, SmackDown in Three Minutes
July 1, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez joins The Ultimate Money in the Bank 3 show, which is streaming now:
“Ultimate Commissioner Raquel Rodriguez and hosts Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide draft WWE Superstars from past and present for the ultimate Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.”
– Also, La Previa de Money in the Bank starts streaming at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show will feature Dominik Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Zoey Stark:
– FOX Sports showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- AEW Wrestler Makes Return At Last Night’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Update on Reporter Who Was Struck During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum
- More on Business Metrics For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Attendance, Google Search Interest, More