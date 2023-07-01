– WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez joins The Ultimate Money in the Bank 3 show, which is streaming now:

“Ultimate Commissioner Raquel Rodriguez and hosts Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide draft WWE Superstars from past and present for the ultimate Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.”

– Also, La Previa de Money in the Bank starts streaming at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show will feature Dominik Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Zoey Stark:

– FOX Sports showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes: