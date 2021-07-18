WWE News: Ultimate Money in the Bank Show, Finn Balor Set for Wednesday’s The Bump

– The livestream is now available for Ultimate Money in the Bank show. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide create their dream WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches You can check out the video below:

– WWE has confirmed that Finn Balor, fresh off his return to SmackDown last week, will be the guest on this week’s regular Wednesday edition of The Bump. The show will stream live on WWE’s digital platforms on July 21 at 10:00 am ET.