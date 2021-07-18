wrestling / News
WWE News: Ultimate Money in the Bank Show, Finn Balor Set for Wednesday’s The Bump
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
– The livestream is now available for Ultimate Money in the Bank show. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide create their dream WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches You can check out the video below:
– WWE has confirmed that Finn Balor, fresh off his return to SmackDown last week, will be the guest on this week’s regular Wednesday edition of The Bump. The show will stream live on WWE’s digital platforms on July 21 at 10:00 am ET.
BREAKING NEWS: The returning @FinnBalor will be joining us this Wednesday live on @WWETheBump!
10am ET @peacockTV & @WWE Digital Platforms pic.twitter.com/So37kFcI6L
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster