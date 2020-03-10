wrestling / News
WWE News: Unaired Footage of MVP After Attack by Edge, More Raw Video Highlights
March 10, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s Raw, MVP received a brutal attack at the hands of Edge. WWE released some commercial break footage on YouTube showing MVP being loaded onto a stretcher after Edge’s attack. You can check out that clip, which did not air on the USA Network last night, below.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check those out below.
