wrestling / News

WWE News: Unaired Footage of MVP After Attack by Edge, More Raw Video Highlights

March 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge RAW WWE

– During last night’s Raw, MVP received a brutal attack at the hands of Edge. WWE released some commercial break footage on YouTube showing MVP being loaded onto a stretcher after Edge’s attack. You can check out that clip, which did not air on the USA Network last night, below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check those out below.
















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, MVP, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading