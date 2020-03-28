wrestling / News
WWE News: Uncensored Broken Skull Sessions Coming Tuesday, Update on Elias After King Corbin Segment
– WWE is bringing the uncensored episodes of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to the WWE Network next week. WWE announced as you can see below that the uncensored episodes, which will not be bleeped out for profanity, will arrive Tuesday on the Network:
You asked, and now @steveaustinBSR has answered: the #BrokenSkullSessions completely UNCENSORED coming this Tuesday on the @WWENetwork! https://t.co/Od930MdkTp
– WWE.com posted an update on Elias after King Corbin sent him flying to the floor from an elevated perch on Smackdown. You can see video of the segment and WWE’s update, which notes that Elias was sent to a local medical facility, below:
WWE Digital has learned that Elias is still being evaluated following a horrific attack by King Corbin on Friday Night SmackDown.
As Elias shared his latest song from the perch of the WWE Performance Center, King Corbin emerged to blindside the unsuspecting Superstar and viciously sent him crashing to the floor.
Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story continues to develop.
