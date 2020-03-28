WWE News: Uncensored Broken Skull Sessions Coming Tuesday, Update on Elias After King Corbin Segment

– WWE is bringing the uncensored episodes of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to the WWE Network next week. WWE announced as you can see below that the uncensored episodes, which will not be bleeped out for profanity, will arrive Tuesday on the Network:

– WWE.com posted an update on Elias after King Corbin sent him flying to the floor from an elevated perch on Smackdown. You can see video of the segment and WWE’s update, which notes that Elias was sent to a local medical facility, below: