WWE News: Undertaker Gets a Safe For Father’s Day, Bella Twins Appearance, Latest UpUpDownDown

– The Undertaker received a “Deadman, Inc.” gun safe for Father’s Day. You can see a picture below of the safe as posted by Michelle McCool on her Instagram account:

– The Bella Twins are set for an appearance on the Fandemic Tour on June 22nd in Sacramento, California from noon to 4 PM PT. You can find out more information here.

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown is below, featuring Team Harper vs. Team Anderson in the UUDD Rocket League Father-Son Tournament: