WWE News: Undertaker Gives Thanks, Ace Steel Gets Married, New WWE Network Additions

– Undertaker offers some heartfelt thanks to his fellow WWE Superstars over the years in this scene from chapter five of Undertaker: The Last Ride, set to George Strait’s “Troubadour.”

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Performance Center coach Ace Steel married his longtime girlfriend Lucy this past week. Congratulations to the couple.

– PWInsider reports that carousels for Sonya Deville, New Day, Undertaker vs. Triple H, Go Ninja Go, and Bearded Brawlers have all been added to WWE Network, as has the WWE Playback digital series.