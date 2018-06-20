Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker Joins Instagram, Andrade “Cien” Almas Explains Why He’s Smackdown’s Future

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 33

– The Undertaker has officially joined social media. Michelle McCool confirmed on Instagram that the WWE legend’s account is legitimately him. You can see McCool’s post, as well as a couple of new posts from Taker’s account, below:

When two worlds collide @postmalone

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on

– Here is video from tonight’s Smackdown of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega explaining why Almas is the future of Smackdown:

article topics :

Andrade Cien Almas, Smackdown, The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading