WWE News: Undertaker and Kane Set For Signing Appearance, WWE Network Pick of the Week

– The Undertaker and Kane are set for a rare signing appearance together in Virgina in April. The two will be part of a meet and greet on April 13th, 2019 from 1 PM to 4 PM to sign autographs and take photos with the public. Awesome Appearances is hosting the event, which will raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow and limited to four per person. More details are here.

– Here is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan picking their episode of WWE Ride Along: