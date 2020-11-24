WWE News: The Undertaker Pranks WWE Universe For Omaze Partnership, Tribute To The Troops Preview Video

– As previously reported, Omaze is partnering with WWE for a new sweepstakes that allows fans the opportunity to meet The Undertaker and tour the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE has released a video with Undertaker surprising fans who have no idea he’s on the other side of the recording.

– This year’s WWE Tribute to the Troops is set to air on Dec. 6 on FOX, and the company has released a preview for the event. You can watch the video below.