WWE News: Undertaker Rolls His Eyes Back for NBA Star, Classic John Cena & Cryme Tyme Clip

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– The Undertaker did his famous “eye roll” backstage at the WWE Madison Square Garden show for New York Knicks star Enes Kanter. You can see the video Kanter posted to his Instagram account below, as well as a pic of the two from the Madison Square Garden Instagram account:

– WWE posted the following video of John Cena and Cryme Tyme giving JBL’s limo a makeover from the July 8th, 2008 Raw:

