WWE News: Undertaker Set For Convention, New WWE Merchandise, Matches Taped For Main Event

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
The Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

– The Undertaker, The Bellas, Alexa Bliss, Ric Flair, and Carmella are scheduled for an autograph signing event at Megacon in Orlando the weekend of May 19, according to PWInsider.

– WWE has released new merch, NXT Spring Breakin’ t-shirts as well as a Cody Rhodes hoodie on the official WWEShop.com.

– The matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to Monday’s WWE RAW were Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews.

