wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Set For Convention, New WWE Merchandise, Matches Taped For Main Event
– The Undertaker, The Bellas, Alexa Bliss, Ric Flair, and Carmella are scheduled for an autograph signing event at Megacon in Orlando the weekend of May 19, according to PWInsider.
📸🔥 MEGACON ORLANDO! Fiterman Sports presents Alexa Bliss, Undertaker, Bella Twins, Carmella, and Ric Flair at @MegaConOrlando! Accepting mail ins now at https://t.co/FWS6XNONvG
5-21@AlexaBliss_WWE @undertaker @RicFlairNatrBoy
5-22@BellaTwins@CarmellaWWE@RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/lzQyOfE4PC
— Fiterman Sports (@FitermanSports) May 3, 2022
– WWE has released new merch, NXT Spring Breakin’ t-shirts as well as a Cody Rhodes hoodie on the official WWEShop.com.
It’s time to party!! #NXTSpringBreakin gear available now at #WWEShop! #WWE #WWENXThttps://t.co/hsZEortHUD pic.twitter.com/tWA4RWWYjY
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 3, 2022
– The matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to Monday’s WWE RAW were Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now
- Mercedes Martinez On Learning From FTR In AEW, Her Dream Opponents In Wrestling
- Kurt Angle Recalls His Feud With Edge In WWE In 2002, Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Shave His Head
- WWE Reportedly Giving New Talent 90 Days to Show Progress