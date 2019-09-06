wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Set For ESPN Tomorrow, Stars Guess Other Stars From Their Baby Pictures
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The Undertaker will be making an appearance on ESPN tomorrow for College GameDay. The Dead Man will be on the show, which starts at 9 PM ET and airs from Austin Texas this week. The show will preview the #9 Texas Longhorns vs. #6 LSU Tigers game:
When you hear the @undertaker is going to be on GameDay tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/DE1KyghYNj
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 6, 2019
– THe latest WWE Now video features Jude Aldajani talking to Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and more and having them guess WWE stars by their baby pictures:
