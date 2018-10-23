Quantcast

 

WWE News: Undertaker Set For UK Q&A Shows, Promo For This Week’s NXT

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Raw

– The Undertaker is set to do a series of Q&A shows in the UK next spring. The Dead Man will do shows in April and May for Inside the Ropes, who have done similar shows with Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, Sting and others. You can find out more in the below post:

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network:

