WWE News: Undertaker Set For UK Q&A Shows, Promo For This Week’s NXT

– The Undertaker is set to do a series of Q&A shows in the UK next spring. The Dead Man will do shows in April and May for Inside the Ropes, who have done similar shows with Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, Sting and others. You can find out more in the below post:

As Kenny announces the end of ITR live shows…..he is interrupted by THE UNDERTAKER!!!! The Dead Man is coming to the U.K. with ITR! OMG!!!! #undertaker pic.twitter.com/Js9IEV0J6Q — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 23, 2018

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which airs Wednesday on WWE Network: