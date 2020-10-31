WWE News: Undertaker’s Daughter Dresses As Him For Halloween, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, WWE Polls Fans On Bringing Back Old Event Names

wrestling / News

October 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool posted a photo to Twitter which shows their daughter dressed as the Dead Man for Halloween. Undertaker does a good job selling the choke.

– WWE posted a question to Twitter, asking their fans which old event names they should bring back next for NXT. The most recent revival, Halloween Havoc, was a success for the brand, allowing it to win against AEW Dynamite this week.

– WWE posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

