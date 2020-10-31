wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker’s Daughter Dresses As Him For Halloween, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, WWE Polls Fans On Bringing Back Old Event Names
– The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool posted a photo to Twitter which shows their daughter dressed as the Dead Man for Halloween. Undertaker does a good job selling the choke.
View this post on Instagram
So, recall the 1st “Undertaker appreciation post”? Kaia wins costume contest today and it goes like this: . . Daddy: “I guess somebody does actually know who I am! . . Kaia:”yeah, because I TOLD THEM! Hey mom….i know what you need to be for Halloween! . . Me:” what?” . . Kaia:” a wrestler that’s beat daddy and walk around with me. I’ll act like I’ve been beat up!” . . Me:”well, who should i be?” . . K:”take your pick!”🤣🤣🤣 . . #UNDERTAKERAPPRECIATIONMONTH #Idoloveyoutho #blessed #shesgotjokes 🖤👏🏽💜
– WWE posted a question to Twitter, asking their fans which old event names they should bring back next for NXT. The most recent revival, Halloween Havoc, was a success for the brand, allowing it to win against AEW Dynamite this week.
Which old-school pay-per-view should #WWENXT bring back next? ⤵️ 🧐
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
– WWE posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA
- WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down
- Note on Who Came Up With Idea for Recent AEW Dynamite Musical Number With Chris Jericho & MJF
- Bret Hart Comments On Who Has The Worst Sharpshooter In Wrestling