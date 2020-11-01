wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker’s Greatest Entrances, Stars Recall Meeting Undertaker, Latest Asuka Video
November 1, 2020 | Posted by
– A new WWE Top 10 takes a look at The Greatest Entrances for The Undertaker. You can see the video below:
– WWE posted the following preview from Meeting the Undertaker with Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and King Corbin all recalling their first time meeting the Dead Man:
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is up, described as follows:
“It’s like ASMR.
I put the one I bought from the Philippine supermarket in my mouth, Then, recorded the sound in my mouth with the microphone “ZOOM F1″ I just bought.
I realized that microphones are fun, so I’m going to use them more and more.
I’m planning to buy Zoom H6 next time, so I’ve more fun.”
