wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker’s Greatest Entrances, Stars Recall Meeting Undertaker, Latest Asuka Video

November 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– A new WWE Top 10 takes a look at The Greatest Entrances for The Undertaker. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted the following preview from Meeting the Undertaker with Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and King Corbin all recalling their first time meeting the Dead Man:

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is up, described as follows:

“It’s like ASMR.
I put the one I bought from the Philippine supermarket in my mouth, Then, recorded the sound in my mouth with the microphone “ZOOM F1″ I just bought.
I realized that microphones are fun, so I’m going to use them more and more.
I’m planning to buy Zoom H6 next time, so I’ve more fun.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, The Undertaker, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading