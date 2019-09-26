WWE News: Undisputed Era Comment on Next Week’s NXT Tag Title Match, Zelina Vega on Hometown Superstar

– The Undisputed Era took to Twitter to comment on next week’s NXT Tag Team Championship match against the Street Profits. You can see their posts below about the match, which was announced by William Regal earlier this week:

What did they do to constitute receiving a rematch besides making witty quips on #raw? Not that I’m complaining, #Streetprofessors are game competition but we’re simply better. Stoked to show the World why me & @theBobbyFish are the greatest tag-team @USA_Network has ever seen. https://t.co/P5YCXvwEUk — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) September 25, 2019

To say I agree with their right to a rematch would be in accurate, but I do welcome the opportunity to prove once again why @KORcombat and I are the baddest team on God’s green.. and that B&G’s is #Undisputed #OurERA — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) September 25, 2019

– You can see video the latest WWE Hometown Superstar featuring of Zelina Vega visiting her family in Queens, New York before her Madison Square Garden debut.