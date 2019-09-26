wrestling / News

WWE News: Undisputed Era Comment on Next Week’s NXT Tag Title Match, Zelina Vega on Hometown Superstar

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Undisputed Era 9-18-19

– The Undisputed Era took to Twitter to comment on next week’s NXT Tag Team Championship match against the Street Profits. You can see their posts below about the match, which was announced by William Regal earlier this week:

– You can see video the latest WWE Hometown Superstar featuring of Zelina Vega visiting her family in Queens, New York before her Madison Square Garden debut.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undisputed Era, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading