Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Undisputed Era Mocks Lorcan & Burch, Curtis Axel Open For B-Team Name Suggestions, Naomi Silences The Drama King

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Undisputed Era NXT 50218

– NXT‘s Instagram posted a highlight clip of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch in action, but the Undisputed Era felt that they needed toad some special commentary to it…

– Curtis Axel went to social media to take suggestions as to what the “B” in B-Team means to fans and got an interesting response…

– Naomi posted the following on Instagram, following last night’s WWE Smackdown…

Bringing the drama to the @dramakingwwe

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

article topics :

NXT, Undisputed Era, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading