WWE News: Undisputed Era Members Praise Adam Cole, Cole’s Top 5 Greatest Title Victories, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Aleister Black Artwork

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole NXT, Undisputed Era

As previously noted, Adam Cole celebrates his one-year anniversary as NXT World champion today. His comrades in Undisputed Era had high praise for him on Twitter, which you can see below.

Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong wrote on Adam Cole, “Talk about inspiring! Toughest human I know.” Meanwhile, Bobby Fish wrote, “The boys Taken Over! It is what we do! @AdamColePro is living, breathing proof of that! 365 and soon to be counting. #NXTTakeover in the crosshairs and we @roderickstrong @KORcombat are just getting started!”

Finally, Kyle O’Reilly stated, “That was the most inspiring thing I’ve ever seen Adam, and I’ve watched ‘Braveheart’”

– To add to the celebration, WWE released the Top 5 Greatest Adam Cole NXT Title Victories. That video list is available below.

– WWE released this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. Today’s video features new artwork for Aleister Black. You can view that video in the player below.

