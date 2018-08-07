Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Unseen Footage Of Lashley Destroying Elias, Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Has To Beat Brock Lesnar, Lita Shares Vacation Photo

August 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bobby Lashley Money in the Bank

– WWE’s YouTube channel posted the following video of Lashley beating down Elias on last night’s WWE Raw from the perspective of Elias’ documentary crew…

– Here is the sit down interview with Roman Reigns from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Lita shared a photo from the ‘Swing at the end of the word’ from Banos, Ecuador during her vacation on Instagram…

article topics :

Elias, Lashley, Lita, Roman Reigns, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading