wrestling / News
WWE News: Unseen Footage Of Miz Using A Fake Baby To Attack Daniel Bryan, Aiden English Says He Tried to Help on Smackdown
July 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is some unseen footage of The Miz using a fake baby to attack Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– Here is John Cena getting one last workout in before he heads to China…
Last day in the states and I got the blues! Thinking of @WWE #SmackdownLive heading back to China for a long trip but will see the @WWEUniverse soon! #NeverGiveUp #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3HP2Xp3teF
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 25, 2018
– Aiden English posted the following, commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
I tried…it’s all I can do. #RusevDay pic.twitter.com/m64Buh5YjC
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 25, 2018