WWE News: Unseen Footage Of Miz Using A Fake Baby To Attack Daniel Bryan, Aiden English Says He Tried to Help on Smackdown

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Miz and Mrs. Miz & Mrs.

– Here is some unseen footage of The Miz using a fake baby to attack Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is John Cena getting one last workout in before he heads to China…

– Aiden English posted the following, commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

Aiden English, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Miz

