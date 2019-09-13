wrestling / News
WWE News: Unseen Footage of Roman Reigns vs. Rowan Brawl, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Becky Lynch and Roman Talk WWE 2K20 Cover
– WWE has posted a video showing unseen angles and footage for the brawl between Roman Reigns and Rowan from this past Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The two will fight in a no disqualification match this Sunday at Clash of Champions.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Baron Corbin (35) and Angelina Love (38).
– WWE has also released a new video in which Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns talk making the cover of WWE 2K20.
