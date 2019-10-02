wrestling / News
WWE News: Unseen Reactions to Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Kiss, Johnn Gargano Hypes NXT, Stock Down
– WWE has posted a new video online with alternate footage of reactions to Lana and Bobby Lashley’s makeout session on Raw. You can see some fantastic reactions by Randy Orton and Baron Corbin as well as Seth Rollins and fans reacting to the moment below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $66.38 on Wednesday, down $4.78 (6.72%) from the previous closing price to hit its lowest point since early August. The market as a whole was down 1.86% on the day.
– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter promoting tonight’s full debut of NXT on USA Network:
Tonight's a night I've personally hoped and waited for for a very long time..
Whoever you cheer for, whatever you support.. one thing is certain.. it's a cool freaking time to be a wrestling fan!
We have the power. Let's all be able to tell our grandkid's about 10/2/19 one day! https://t.co/3l2U53CBLU
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Pritchard on the End of Yokozuna’s WWE Career, Offering to Help Him Lose Weight
- Eric Bischoff on When He Got Involved With TNA Initially, Says TNA Didn’t Pay His Or Hulk Hogan’s Deals
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact