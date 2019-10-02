wrestling / News

WWE News: Unseen Reactions to Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Kiss, Johnn Gargano Hypes NXT, Stock Down

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bobby Lashley Lana Raw

– WWE has posted a new video online with alternate footage of reactions to Lana and Bobby Lashley’s makeout session on Raw. You can see some fantastic reactions by Randy Orton and Baron Corbin as well as Seth Rollins and fans reacting to the moment below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.38 on Wednesday, down $4.78 (6.72%) from the previous closing price to hit its lowest point since early August. The market as a whole was down 1.86% on the day.

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter promoting tonight’s full debut of NXT on USA Network:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Johnny Gargano, Lana, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading