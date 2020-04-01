wrestling / News
WWE News: Untold Preview Clip for Kurt Angle vs. HBK, NXT Superstars Go to WasabiCon, Superstars Play Uno on UUDD
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview clip for the next episode of WWE Untold, which showcases Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 21 in 2005. You can check out that preview clip below. The new episode debuts on Friday on the WWE Network.
– A new WWE fandom video was released showing NXT Superstars Dio Maddin, Shane Thorn, and Mansoor attending the WasabiCon. You can check out that video below.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring himself, Cesaro, Tyler breeze, and Adam Cole playing a game of online Uno. You can check out that video below.
