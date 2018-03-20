WWE News: Update on AJ Styles’ Injury Status, Matt Hardy at WWE Performance Center

– PWInsider has an update on AJ Styles’ injury suffered on Friday at WWE’s Madison Square Garden house show. According to the site, talk backstage at Smackdown was that Styles will be fine for his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania.

It isn’t currently known if Styles will be competing at house shows or weekly TV before WrestleMania, or if he will be kept in a non-wrestling capacity until the PPV.

– The site also noted that Matt Hardy was at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. Jeff Hardy has been working out in the ring in order to get ready for his return to television.