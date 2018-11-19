WWE News: Update on Braun Strowman’s ‘Injury’ Status, Highlights from Lucha House Party vs. Revival

– WWE gave an update on Braun Strowman’s “injury” status toward the end of this week’s Raw. Strowman, who was announced as injured during the attack by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, was anmnounced as having suffered a shattered elbow.

The injury is almost certainly a storyline injury only. Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at TLC on December 16th.

– WWE posted the following highlight video from the Lucha House Party vs. The Revival match from Raw. Lucha House Party won the match.