WWE News: Update on Braun Strowman’s ‘Injury’ Status, Highlights from Lucha House Party vs. Revival
November 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE gave an update on Braun Strowman’s “injury” status toward the end of this week’s Raw. Strowman, who was announced as injured during the attack by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, was anmnounced as having suffered a shattered elbow.
The injury is almost certainly a storyline injury only. Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at TLC on December 16th.
Medical update on @BraunStrowman: He's suffering from a shattered elbow following the attack earlier tonight by @BaronCorbinWWE @DMcIntyreWWE & @fightbobby. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Zw2Y8tHLbN
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018
– WWE posted the following highlight video from the Lucha House Party vs. The Revival match from Raw. Lucha House Party won the match.