WWE News: Update on Braun Strowman’s Raw Status, Wesley Blake Gets Married
January 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw. Strowman has been out due to the flu, but The Wrestling Observer spoke with WWE officials who said Strowman is scheduled for the show.
– Congratulations to NXT star Wesley Blake and WWE alum Sara Lee, who got married over the weekend. Former WWE developmental talent CJ Dunning revealed the news on a post on Instagram.