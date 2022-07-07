wrestling / News

WWE News: Update On Bayley At Performance Center, Money in the Bank DVD Release Date, WWE Board of Directors Exercise Stock Options

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Clash of Champions WWE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Bayley was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando several days this past week. Bayley has been out of action since last year with a torn ACL but is due to return any time now.

– WWE will release Money in the Bank on DVD on August 19.

PWInsider reports that several members of the WWE Board of Directors exercised their stock options this week.

