wrestling / News
WWE News: Update On Bayley At Performance Center, Money in the Bank DVD Release Date, WWE Board of Directors Exercise Stock Options
July 7, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Bayley was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando several days this past week. Bayley has been out of action since last year with a torn ACL but is due to return any time now.
– WWE will release Money in the Bank on DVD on August 19.
– PWInsider reports that several members of the WWE Board of Directors exercised their stock options this week.
