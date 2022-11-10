wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand.
– Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE Performance Center this week.
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features Ava Raine.