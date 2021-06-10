WWE News: Update On WWE Status of Bray Wyatt, Roderick Strong Still In WWE, This Week’s NXT UK Lineup

– PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt is being purposefully kept off TV, although the reason isn’t known at this time. What is known is that Wyatt does not have any backstage heat in WWE, especially not for the Randy Orton match at Wrestlemania. That match went exactly as it was planned to.

– The website also notes that Roderick Strong is still with WWE and his current NXT hiatus is just for storyline purposes.

– This week’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes the following:

* WALTER returns

* NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satamura