wrestling / News
WWE News: Update On WWE Status of Bray Wyatt, Roderick Strong Still In WWE, This Week’s NXT UK Lineup
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt is being purposefully kept off TV, although the reason isn’t known at this time. What is known is that Wyatt does not have any backstage heat in WWE, especially not for the Randy Orton match at Wrestlemania. That match went exactly as it was planned to.
– The website also notes that Roderick Strong is still with WWE and his current NXT hiatus is just for storyline purposes.
– This week’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes the following:
* WALTER returns
* NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Meiko Satamura
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Greg Hamilton Tweets and Deletes Negative Reaction to Lio Rush’s Retirement
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite