WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status With WWE, The Rock Comments On Early Black Adam Reviews, Tickets For WWE In MSG Now On Sale
October 14, 2022 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE soon, but it’s unknown which brand. She is currently listed as a Smackdown superstar, but there were rumors she would be moved to RAW.
– In a post on Facebook, The Rock commented on the early reviews for Black Adam.
He wrote: “15 long years I’ve fought so hard to make BLACK ADAM
Here we are today.
I’m forever grateful for these early reactions.
Really gratifying to see.
Thank you.
#BlackAdam
In theaters OCTOBER 21st”
– Tickets for WWE’s December 26th show in Madison Square Garden are on sale now.