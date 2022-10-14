WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status With WWE, The Rock Comments On Early Black Adam Reviews, Tickets For WWE In MSG Now On Sale

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE soon, but it’s unknown which brand. She is currently listed as a Smackdown superstar, but there were rumors she would be moved to RAW.

– In a post on Facebook, The Rock commented on the early reviews for Black Adam.

He wrote: “15 long years I’ve fought so hard to make BLACK ADAM

Here we are today.

I’m forever grateful for these early reactions.

Really gratifying to see.

Thank you.

#BlackAdam

In theaters OCTOBER 21st”

– Tickets for WWE’s December 26th show in Madison Square Garden are on sale now.