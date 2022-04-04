wrestling / News
WWE News: Update On Cody Rhodes’ Place on Roster, Highlights From Wrestlemania, Bianca Belair Poses With Beth Phoenix
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes will be a member of the RAW roster going forward and is listed internally as a babyface.
– Bianca Belair and Beth Phoenix posed for a photo together backstage at Wrestlemania.
I’m printing out and framing this photo! 😍🥰 https://t.co/8zGrwXYUT6
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 4, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania Sunday:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns