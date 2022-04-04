wrestling / News

WWE News: Update On Cody Rhodes’ Place on Roster, Highlights From Wrestlemania, Bianca Belair Poses With Beth Phoenix

April 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes Jacket WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes will be a member of the RAW roster going forward and is listed internally as a babyface.

– Bianca Belair and Beth Phoenix posed for a photo together backstage at Wrestlemania.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania Sunday:

