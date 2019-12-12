wrestling / News

WWE News: Update on Dakota Kai Following NXT, NXT Hard Target Special Set For Next Week

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dakota Kai NXT Takeover: WarGames

– WWE has announced an update on Dakota Kai following this week’s episode of NXT. The announcement notes that Kai suffered a laceration in her match with Mia Yim, presumably when Kai got suplexed through the table. More information will be available on tomorrow’s NXT injury report:

– WWE has announced a Hard Target special for Tuesday on the WWE Network. The special will look at Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler’s feud ahead of their match next week.

