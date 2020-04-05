WWE News: Update on If Becky vs. Baszler Will Continue, Kevin Nash Praises WM 36 Night One

– The Wrestling Observer reports that the Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler feud is expected to continue in some form. Baszler may not be Becky’s next match, but they do plan to go back to it soon.

– Kevin Nash praised night one of WrestleMania 36.

“Really enjoyed part one of @WrestleMania. Hard to work to an empty area. To do a ladder match with those bumps to no one was amazing. The @undertaker vs @AJStylesOrg match was very entertaining. Great production quality. Congratulations @BraunStrowman well deserved”