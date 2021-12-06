WWE News: Update On Maryse’s Status In WWE, Beth Phoenix Rumored For RAW, AJ Styles & Omos’ Best Moments

– PWInsider reports that Maryse will officially be part of the RAW roster moving forward after her return last Monday. She had already been signed with the company, but hadn’t appeared on WWE TV since April. The site also notes that she and Miz are currently filming the latest season of Miz and Mrs.

– Speaking of RAW, Wrestling Inc reports that there are rumors that Beth Phoenix will be on tonight’s MizTV segment on RAW. Edge and the Miz recently began a feud and with Maryse in Miz’s corner, it seems likely that Phoenix will back up Edge. She finished up her run with NXT last night.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the best moments of AJ Styles and Omos.