WWE News: Update on NXT TV Touring Plans, Recent Attendance Figures

– WWE is reportedly looking at a mix of Full Saul and touring for their NXT tapings in 2020. The WON reports that the current talk going around is that Full Sail will continued to be used, but not every week. The idea is to do some shows live at the facility there, and some in arenas outside of Florida.

The report notes that Full Sail is cost-effective, but the company wants to do arenas because the look of the shows may be a contributing factor to the ratings decline. The company has been talking to arenas for TV booking starting in January.

– The newsletter notes that the following are the live attendance figures for the past week of WWE shows are as follows:

* NXT Live Event in Portland (October 17th): 2,700 (Noted as one of the best non-Takeover numbers in a while)

* NXT Live Event in Tampa (October 17th): 200

* Smackdown (October 18th): 6,500

* NXT Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida (October 18th): 300

* NXT Live Event in Seattle (October 18th): 1,400

* Raw Event in Trenton, NJ (October 19th): 3,000

* NXT Live Event in Vancouver, BC (October 19th): 2,500

* NXT Live Event in Daytona, Florida (October 19th): 200

* Raw (October 21st): 6,500

* NXT Live Event in Kelowna, BC (October 20th): 700