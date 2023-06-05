WWE News: Update on Plans For Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Money in the Bank Media Event Planned, This Week’s Additions to WWE Network and Peacock

– Fightful Select reports that Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are expected to be factored into creative plans for the company soon. The two were drafted to the RAW brand this year.

– Fightful also noted that WWE is planning to hold a media junket for Money in the Bank in the UK.

