WWE News: Update on Travis Banks, NXT UK Taping TV Toiiday, Full New Day 2014 Match

– As most have probably guessed, the Travis Banks angle from Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool was purely an angle. PWInsider reports that Banks is not injured, and the angle was done so that they could add Finn Balor to the show as a big surprise for the fans. The Banks vs. Jordan Devlin feud is expected to continue.

– The NXT UK brand is set to tape TV content tonight in Blackpool. The taping will include WALTER’s in-ring debut for the brand.

– WWE posted the following full video of The New Day vs. Heath Slater, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel from a 2014 episode of SmackDown: