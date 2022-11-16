WWE News: Update on Vince McMahon, Note on Other Talents Pulled From WrestleCade

– Fightful Select has an update on the whereabouts of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Sources within WWE said they don’t hear much from McMahon, but he’s reportedly been out and about more than when he was still in charge of the company.

As previously reported, McMahon was seen out having dinner with an unknown woman in New York City recently. Also, Vince McMahon remains the largest shareholder of WWE despite retiring from his role as Chairman and CEO earlier this eyar.

– As previously reported, WWE recently pulled Johnny Gargano from WrestleCade since the event was scheduled the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series 2022. According to an update from Fightful Select, WWE has now pulled all contracted talent who were scheduled to appear there.

Other talents who were also scheduled for WrestleCade beforehand included Karrion Kross and Scarlett. However, Chelsea Green, who is rumored to be heading back to WWE, is still going to attend.