WWE News: Photo of Sasha Banks At Madison Square Garden Last Night, No Visitors Sign At Smackdown Taping, MSG Gave Wrestlers Personalized Gifts

– As we previously reported, Sasha Banks was backstage at last night’s Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden. You can see photos of Sasha entering the venue below.

Photos by @suplexed_reign SHE LOOK GOSOWKWKTNAKDJ pic.twitter.com/FeyWCPtKpb — LORD HAVE MERCY (@NAEFILMS) September 10, 2021

– PWInsider reports that there was a strict “no visitors” policy last night at the Smackdown taping.

– Madison Square Garden gave personalized gifts to WWE talent to welcome them back. You can see a video of the gift the Usos got below.