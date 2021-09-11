wrestling / News
WWE News: Photo of Sasha Banks At Madison Square Garden Last Night, No Visitors Sign At Smackdown Taping, MSG Gave Wrestlers Personalized Gifts
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
– As we previously reported, Sasha Banks was backstage at last night’s Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden. You can see photos of Sasha entering the venue below.
Photos by @suplexed_reign
SHE LOOK GOSOWKWKTNAKDJ pic.twitter.com/FeyWCPtKpb
— LORD HAVE MERCY (@NAEFILMS) September 10, 2021
– PWInsider reports that there was a strict “no visitors” policy last night at the Smackdown taping.
– Madison Square Garden gave personalized gifts to WWE talent to welcome them back. You can see a video of the gift the Usos got below.
