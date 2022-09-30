WWE News: Update on WWE Content On Hulu, Royal Rumble Tickets Now On Sale, New Extreme Best of WWE Collection Added

– PWInsider reports that the WWE content available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. The content was previously listed as expiring today, but that is no longer the case. It remains to be seen what this means for the negotiations between WWE and the streaming service.

– Ticket are now on sale for the 2023 Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The event happens on January 28, 2023.

– WWE has added a new ‘Best of WWE’ collection to Peacock, focusing on extreme matches. It includes:

* Sgt. Slaughter vs. Pat Patterson – MSG Alley Fight – WWF at Madison Square Garden 5/4/81

* The Von Erichs vs. The Fabulous Freebirds – Country Whipping Match – WCCW TV – 11/12/83.

* Magnum TA vs. Tully Blanchard – I Quit Steel Cage Match – NWA Starrcade ’85.

* Hulk Hogan vs. Harley Race – Texas Death Match – WWF at Madison Square Garden – 6/22/87.

* Sting’s Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance – Wargames: The Match Beyond – WCW Wrestlewar ’92.

* Shawn Michaels vs Mankind – WWF In Your House – Mindgames.

* JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero – Texas Bullrope Match – WWE Great American Bash 2004

* Batista vs. Shawn Michaels – Stretcher Match – WWE One Night Stand 2008.

* Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena – WWE Extreme Rules 2012.

It’s hosted by Matt Camp. The match between Hogan and Race was previously not available on the WWE Network.