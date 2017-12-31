WWE News: Update on Paige & Braun Strowman’s Statuses For Raw, Fan Notes From Tampa House Show

– Paige and Braun Strowman are both expected to be at Raw tomorrow night in Miami, Florida according to PWInsider. Strowman was off the holiday tour due to illness, while Paige was sent home from the tour due to an injury suffered during Wednesday’s show in Uniondale, New York. There’s no confirmation whether they’ve been cleared to return to the ring or not.

– The site also has the following notes from a fan who attended the live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday:

The Attendance was 7,000. Rusev was super popular. T-shirts cost $35. TV spots promoting the event announced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton but they featured the six-man tag for some reason. They dimmed the lighting during the main event and it looks terrible in such a big arena. I’ve read this complaint from other shows and saw it myself tonight. Looked bad.