WWE News: Update on Rey Mysterio’s Injury Status, New Rusev Day T-Shirt

– Rey Mysterio provided a new update on his injury status at Lexington Comic and Toy Convention. According to the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio told fans at the convention over the weekend that his grade one partial tear of his left bicep could keep him out of the ring for a month.

The site notes that it is “touch and go” whether Mysterio will be able to compete against Jushin “Thunder” Liger in their match at NJPW’s Long Beach show on March 25th. He ahs yet to be pulled from the match yet, nor this weekend’s CRASH Lucha show in Tijuana against Bestia 666.

– WWE has released a new “Rusev Day” shirt. The shirt is available here.