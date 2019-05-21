wrestling / News
WWE News: Injury Update on Rey Mysterio, Waffle House Jokes About New 24/7 Title
– PWInsider has an update on Rey Mysterio, who reportedly suffered a separated shoulder injury last Sunday at Money in the Bank. He did not appear on Raw last night.
– The Waffle House posted a joke on Twitter on the WWE’s new introduction of the 24/7 Championship. You can check out the tweet below.
Somewhere in Georgia we are missing our 24/7 sign… @WWE pic.twitter.com/WaIKtkWysa
— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 21, 2019
