WWE News: Injury Update on Rey Mysterio, Waffle House Jokes About New 24/7 Title

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

PWInsider has an update on Rey Mysterio, who reportedly suffered a separated shoulder injury last Sunday at Money in the Bank. He did not appear on Raw last night.

– The Waffle House posted a joke on Twitter on the WWE’s new introduction of the 24/7 Championship. You can check out the tweet below.

Rey Mysterio, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

